Mesh surgery: over 100,000 cases to be examined

Campaigners have welcomed a Government decision to conduct a retrospective audit into vaginal mesh surgery.

The move was one of the key demands of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Surgical Mesh Implants.

West Hull and Hessle MP Emma Hardy, vice chair of the APPG, said: “I’m delighted that the government has listened to our concerns and has now agreed to undertake this audit to get a better understanding of complications related to mesh surgery. I hope the audit will provide crucial answers about the proportion of women adversely affected by mesh surgery.”

The Department of Health and Social Care audit will provide the most accurate data possible about how many women in England have had mesh implanted, and how many have experienced problems after surgery.

The procedures involve inserting a plastic mesh into the vagina to support the bladder, womb or bowel, in cases of urinary incontinence and organ prolapse.

NHS England estimates over 100,000 women have been operated on using mesh and that complications affect between 3-5% of cases.

However some recent studies suggest serious complications occur for one in ten women.

Kath Sansom, Founder of Sling the Mesh said: "After two decades of mesh use with poor audit, the Government is finally hearing the voices of women whose lives have changed beyond repair.

"A survey of 570 women in Sling The Mesh shows a third have suffered mesh slice into their vagina or organs and eight out of ten have pain walking or sitting.

"Six out of ten have lost partners because of the strain while seven out of ten have lost sex lives. A third have had to give up work because of pain.

"Not surprisingly six out of ten suffer depression and anxiety."

The study is expected to be completed by April.

