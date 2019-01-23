Met Office issue fresh yellow weather warning for ice as snow could strike Yorkshire

Have your say

Experts at the Met Office have issued a new yellow weather warning for Yorkshire with temperatures set to plummet once again.

There is also the possibility of rain, sleet and snow showers hitting the region.

An image which snows previously falling in Sheffield

The fresh warning is in place between 6pm today (Wednesday) and 11am tomorrow (Thursday) and covers the majority of the UK.

The Met Office warning says: "Another cold night with a risk of ice, either where surfaces remain wet from daytime showers, or where further wintry showers fall onto frozen surfaces during the night and on Thursday morning.

"Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and snow, with some slight accumulations possible, mainly above 200 metres"

What to expect:

- Ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths leading to longer journey times.

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

It comes on the back of numerous weather warnings throughout the week.

On Tuesday, snow covered the M62 motorway in the early hours of the morning, causing traffic disruption for commuters, while the Woodhead Pass and Snake Pass over the Pennines both suffered.

Residents woke up on Wednesday morning to a heavy blanket of frost and ice, making travelling condition treacherous.