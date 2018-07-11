Michael Gove cancels visit to 160th Great Yorkshire Show

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has cancelled a planned visit to the 160th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said Farming Minister George Eustice will be attending the third and final day of the grand agricultural showcase tomorrow (Thursday) in Mr Gove's place.

The spokesperson said: “Secretary of State Michael Gove is very sorry he is now unable to attend the Great Yorkshire Show due to urgent government business.

“Farming Minister George Eustice will attend and meet local farming representatives, the heads of the NFU and CLA, and will visit the show’s famous food tent.”

On the show's opening day, yesterday, the president of the National Farmers' Union, Minette Batters, said the heads of each of the UK's farming unions would be gathering together at the show on Thursday to meet Mr Gove in order to send him a united message on what the industry wants from future farm policy.

More from GYS 2018: Farming union bosses to send united policy message at Great Yorkshire Show

More from GYS 2018: Farming’s positivity does not last into the future, NFU survey finds

More from GYS 2018: Warning over threat to tenant farming incomes

Video: This is why we love the Great Yorkshire Show