Milder weather sweeps across Yorkshire after freezing fog causes holiday misery

Milder weather is expected across the region today after freezing fog caused chaos in parts of the country.

Warmer temperatures have crept in this week as people captured glimpses of sunshine across Yorkshire, including a dramatic image of the sun setting from the ancient Castle Hill landmark overlooking Huddersfield. The weather will continue to defy the wintery norm today with highs of 11C in the region, but clouds and outbreaks of rain are also forecasted, the Met Office said.

However, it comes after thousands of airline passengers suffered flight disruption as freezing fog hit the UK just days before Christmas.

A severe weather warning was issued by the Met Office covering southern and central England and some eastern parts of Wales until noon today.

British Airways cancelled at least 49 departing and 49 arriving flights at Heathrow.

A number of flights at Gatwick and London City airports were also cancelled or delayed due to the weather. Passengers due to fly to or from European destinations yesterday were able to change their travel plans and rebook on to alternative flights up until Friday.

Heathrow said a “small number of flights” were cancelled in advance yesterday due to poor visibility at the west London hub.