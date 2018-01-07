Millennium babies meet up for 18th birthday ball at Leeds hotel

EIGHT teenagers born on January 1 2000 celebrated their 18th birthdays at a Millennium Baby Club ball at a Leeds hotel.

Retired primary school teacher Jacqueline Simpson, of Garforth, started research to trace all the millennium babies in Yorkshire she could find soon after her granddaughter Lucy Wilde was the first baby born at St James’s Hospital on January 1 2000.

How the YEP reported the first birthday party for members of the Millennium Babies Club in January 2001.



Mrs Simpson organised a first birthday party for the Millennium baby Club at Asda in Killingbeck, Leeds, in January 2001.



More than 30 babies and their families celebrated their first milestone at that event and Mrs Simpson has organised birthday party events every year since.

Saturday night’s ball was held at the Holiday Inn hotel at Garforth.



Mrs Simpson said: “I feel honoured they have continued to support the club and I hope that they feel that it has all been worth it.”



She added: “There is now an element of connection and friendship amongst the youngsters and it is hoped that they will continue with this on into the future. I will not be organising any more events for the Millennium Club now they are adults, but I will willingly attend anything they organise.”



Bradford born Millennium baby Bethany Stoppard’s mother Lisa, said: “It’s been a privilege watching the children grow into young adults.”



Millennium babies at their 18th birthday party pictured (from left) are Babbar Iqbal from Sheffield; John Gascoine now of Bridlington; Lucy Wilde of Garforth; Matilda Adams of Scarborough; Aymi McGrath of Leeds; Thomas Winter of Barnsley; Bethany Stoppard of Chesterfield and Emma Bentley of Howden.