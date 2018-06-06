Millie the dog lucky to be alive after latest adder attack

A cocker spaniel at a North Yorkshire beauty spot has become the latest victim of a spate of adder attacks on dogs.

Seven-year-old Millie was being walked near the village of Skinningrove by owner Rachel Tait when the snake struck, leaving her with injuries that developed into a potentially life-threatening abscess.

Ms Tait, 26, said: “The problems only really began the next morning. It started off by looking like a swelling similar to that of a bee sting, then her face swelled and an abscess formed.

“It was only because the abscess swelled and burst that my gorgeous girl isn’t dead right now.”

Pets are at particular risk from Britain’s only native venomous snake at the moment because they can be found basking in the sun in search of food following hibernation.

Ms Tait said that the vet she took Millie to after the attack told her that five other adder attacks had been reported in the area in recent weeks.

She said: “I want as many people to know as possible so that no-one else goes through the worry and upset that I have over the last few days and no one else’s dog needs to be as poorly as mine.”