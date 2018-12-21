Miniature car donated for hospital’s young patients

Children undergoing hospital procedures will be able to drive themselves to the operating theatre in style after the donation of miniature car.

Bradford Royal Infirmary is among hospitals which have been donated the electric Tesla vehicles.

Blake Wignall, 5, in the miniature Tesla car at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

It is hoped the vehicle will help ease the strain of hospital procedures like day surgery and MRI scans for youngsters and their families. The West Yorkshire hospital was given the miniature car by the Tesla Owners Group, which has 4,000 members in the UK, including Bradford radiologist Jon Martin.

Dr Martin said: “Going for an operation or an MRI or CT scan can be quite daunting for some of our younger patients and there is a real drive within our department to further improve the facilities that we offer to children and young people. Next year, we will be launching a big fundraising appeal to make the radiology department more child-friendly, so the new miniature Tesla will be a fantastic addition.

“This car will mean that our day surgery patients will be able to ferry themselves from our children’s day case unit to our operating theatres and radiology department in style.”