Miniature Yorkshire terrier rescued after getting stuck in TV cabinet

A Yorkshire terrier had to be rescued from a TV cabinet after getting its head stuck in a hole.

Owner Verity O'Neill, woke to the cries of the miniature Yorkshire terrier and, when she went downstairs, found him with his head stuck in a hole in the wooden unit.

RSPCA photo of miniature Yorkshire Terrier puppy Ringo Starr, who was rescued by RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes in Birkenhead, Wirral, after getting his head stuck in a television cabinet.

She and a friend tried to rescue the eight-week-old terrier but he was stuck fast, and Ringo was only freed with a little help from his friends at the RSPCA.

"Ringo Starr was found in the morning but it's possible he could have become stuck for some time before, it could well have been A Hard Day's Night for him, until he started crying for help," RSPCA inspector Anthony Joynes joked.

"Poor Ringo Starr was very uncomfortable and panicked, but the hole was fairly tight and I wasn't able to free him at first, so with his owner's permission we quickly grabbed some vegetable oil from the kitchen to gently rub around his neck to help loosen him, and with some very careful manoeuvring, Ringo's head slid out of the cabinet and he was free."

Ringo was taken to the vets to be checked out after his ordeal on Tuesday and had a bath to wash off the vegetable oil before being reunited with his owner.

Ms O'Neill, from Birkenhead, Merseyside, said: "I was so worried about Ringo so I phoned the RSPCA as I just felt helpless. Anthony arrived really quickly to help and before we knew it he'd freed little Ringo from the hole.

"After getting the all-clear from the vet he came back home to us that afternoon and after a big lunch, he fell fast asleep."