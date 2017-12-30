Ministers told to ‘put money where mouth is’ on transport for Yorkshire

THE Government will have to “put its money where its mouth is” and fund transformational projects to improve Northern transport in 2018, the head of a leading think-tank has warned.

A strategic transport plan for the North, setting out the £60bn worth of spending needed over the next three decades, will be unveiled next month after being agreed by the region’s 19 transport authorities.

Transport for the North (TfN) will become the first strategic body of its type on April 1, meaning the Government will have to take its views into account when deciding where it allocates vital infrastructure funding.

TfN’s interim strategy director, Jonathan Spruce, said 2018 would also be the year the travelling public started to see the benefits of Yorkshire and other regions working together on transport policy.

Among the improvements will be the introduction of smart technology for rail season tickets across the region, meaning commuters will receive a smart card rather than a paper ticket when they renew.

Mr Spruce told The Yorkshire Post: “New trains will start appearing, there will be the new Azuma trains on the East Coast Main Line, Northern are talking about the rolling stock that is coming through to replace the Pacers.

“There is a big timetable change planned in May next year, [there will be] things such as the Harrogate line getting four trains an hour.

“In 2018 the travelling public will start to see the benefits of the North working as one, the North saying to Government we need a better rail franchise, we need to do something cleverer, we need a new type of ticketing system that works for the North.”

Ed Cox, director of think-tank IPPR North, said: “The Department for Transport never believed Northern leaders could come up with a mutually agreed transport strategy for the North. They were wrong.

“In 2018 I expect we’ll see transformational projects ready for investment and at that point the talking and excuses will have to stop and government will have to put its money where its mouth is.”

Ministers have faced criticism over the disparity in transport spending between the North and London, culminating in a Commons debate in November.

Hull North MP Diana Johnson, who led the debate, said Northern taxpayers and fare-payers were being “ripped off”.

