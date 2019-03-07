Minor injuries in crash that blocked country road

Two male occupants of a vehicle that was left on its side on a notorious road were left badly shaken, but uninjured, a witness has said.

The crash happened on Blacker Lane near Netherton at around 8.18am this morning.

It was thought the car, which had not been speeding, had encountered a vehicle travelling the other way which forced them onto a kerb which then turned the car onto its side.

The emergency services were on the scene within a matter of minutes, but the driver and passenger had only minor cuts and bruises.

One lane has since re-opened while the vehicle is being recovered.