"Missed opportunities" to support vulnerable Leeds man murdered in own home

Have your say

THE family of a vulnerable Leeds man murdered in his own home believed there were “missed opportunities” to support him in the community, an pre-inquest review hearing was told

Christopher Laskaris, 24, was stabbed to death by drug addict Philip Craig, 38, at a flat in Hyde Park, Leeds, in November 2016.

Philip Craig was convicted of murdering Christopher Laskaris

The hearing at Wakefield Coroner’s Court was told Mr Laskaris had been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and had a history of being exploited in the community.

Anna Morris, counsel for Mr Laskaris’s family, said: “There are in my submission a number of missed opportunities by key agencies who could have and should have been supporting Christopher in the community.”

Miss Morris made an application on health grounds for the inquest to be transferred to the coroner in Woking, Surrey.

She said Mr Laskaris’s mother Fiona, who lives in Woking, suffers from a heart condition and finds travelling stressful.

Assistant Coroner Jonathan Leach said he would make a request for the transfer.

After killing Mr Laskaris, Craig rifled through his pockets and returned to the flat days later to steal other valuables as Mr Laskaris lay dead on the floor.

Craig, of Kings Road, Hyde Park, was convicted of murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

In May 2017, Craig was jailed for life with a minimum 25-year term.