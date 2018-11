Have your say

A SCHOOLGIRL who was missing from home in Hull has been found safe and well.

Humberside Police launched a missing person appeal to trace 13-year-old Alisha Anderson, who did not return home after school in the East Hull area yesterday. (Tues Nov 20)

Police stated in a tweet this morning: "Missing 13-year-old Alisha Anderson from Hull has now been found safe and well."