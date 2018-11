Have your say

POLICE are appealing for information to trace a missing Hull schoolgirl.

Humberside Police say 13-year-old Alisha Anderson did not return home after school in the East Hull area yesterday. (Tues Nov 20)

Alisha is described as 5ft 4in tall with blonde hair.

She was wearing her school uniform.

Anyone with is asked to call police on 101 and quote log 325 20/11/18 #9143

Police tweeted an appeal this morning. (Weds Nov 21)