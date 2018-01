Have your say

Police have thanked the public for their help with a search for a missing teenage girl from Batley.

Candice Manners, aged 13, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 3.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police tonight said: “Candice Manners who was the subject of a missing person’s enquiry has been found safe and well.

“The public and media are thanked for sharing the appeal to find her.”