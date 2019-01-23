Missing boy from Birmingham believed to be in Scarborough

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing boy from Birmingham who's believed to be in the Scarborough area.

Anyone who sees 15-year-old Ishaq Yusuf is urged to contact police.

