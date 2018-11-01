Missing Bradford girl Selina Hanif - police increasingly concerned

Police have issued a further appeal for the public to help them find 12-year-old girl from Bradford.

Selina Hanif was reported missing from her school in Bingley at just before 3pm yesterday.

She was believed to be wearing a grey school blazer, a green and black tie, black trousers and a white shirt. She was also carrying a rucksack.

Enquiries suggest she may have travelled to the Allerton area, where she has connections.

Detective Inspector Ryan Bragg, of Bradford District CID, said: “It has now been more than 24 hours since Selina was reported missing.

“We are increasingly concerned for her welfare as she is not believed to be carrying any money, and she is not thought to have any bank cards or a mobile phone.

“Officers are continuing enquiries to locate her and anyone who can assist with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1007 of 31 October.”