Missing Bradford man with links to Leeds made phone call which caused police concern

POLICE are concerned for the welfare of a man who frequents Leeds city centre who has gone missing from home in Bradford.

Christopher Weldon, 41, is reported to have made a phone call last night (Weds Feb 21) which has caused concern for his welfare.

He was thought to have been in a pub in Bradford city centre at the time and enquiries have been made at several licensed premises to locate him.

He is described as being around 5ft 2ins tall and of medium build.

He is believed to be wearing a dark grey duffle coat, a light coloured t-shirt and jeans.

He is also known to frequent Leeds city centre and Ilkley.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police in Bradford on 101, quoting log 1697 of 21 February.