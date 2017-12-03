Missing Doncaster boy is found safe and well

Have your say

A 16-year-old boy who went missing from his Doncaster home more than a week ago has now been found safe and well, police confirmed this afternoon.

Dylan Bilby went missing from the Ammersall Road area of Scawthorpe at approximately 4pm on Saturday, November 25.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed he has now been found.

They said: "Missing Doncaster teenager 16-year-old Dylan Bilby has this afternoon (Sunday 3 December), been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."