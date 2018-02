Have your say

A Doncaster woman, who went missing over two days ago, has now been found safe and well, police confirmed this afternoon.

A public appeal was launched, after 30-year-old Doncaster woman, Donna Burton, went missing on Thursday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that Donna has now been found.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Missing woman Donna Burton has been found. Thank you to all who helped in our appeal."