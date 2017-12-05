Missing: Have you seen Leeds man?

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who has been reported missing.

Joshua Wilson, 22, was reported missing yesterday and there have been no confirmed sightings of him since then say West Yorkshire Police.

Det Insp Ciaran Whoriskey, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are concerned for Joshua’s welfare and need the public’s help in reporting any sightings or information about his whereabouts. Anyone who has seen him or has information that could help our ongoing enquiries is asked to call Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101."