Missing Hornsea couple found safe by police

Police have found a vulnerable man and woman from East Yorkshire who went missing without their medication.

Fears were raised over the welfare of Sarah-Jayne Broderick, 28, and Dean Humennyj, 36, who had not been seen since Friday.

Humberside Police said yesterday that the pair, who live together near Hornsea, may have been in need of medical attention.

Issuing an update today, a spokesman said they had both been found safe following the appeal.

“We’d like to thank you for helping and sharing our appeal,” he added.