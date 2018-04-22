Missing Hornsea couple may need medical help

An appeal has been launched to track down a vulnerable man and woman who have gone missing without their medication.

Fears have been raised over the welfare of Sarah-Jayne Broderick, 28, and Dean Humennyj, 36, of Rolston, near Hornsea, who have not been seen since Friday.

Humberside Police said the pair, who live together, may be in need of medical attention.

They said Sarah is white, around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, and with mousy brown hair. She was wearing a pink dress top and black leggings.

Dean is of mixed race, 6ft 2in tall, slightly built and with dark brown curly hair. He was wearing a red baseball cap, red top and black tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesperson said: "Sarah and Dean, who live together at the same address, were last seen around 1pm on Friday in Rolston, and then again around 10pm near the Asda supermarket on Hessle Road in Hull the same day.

"We're very concerned for their welfare as they are both vulnerable and need medication which they haven't taken. They may also need medical attention.

"Neither of them have mobile phones. It's expected they will be together. "

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 101, quoting police log number 734 of April 20.