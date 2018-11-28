Missing Huddersfield girl, 15, has links to Wakefield area

Police in West Yorkshire have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Shannon Drury was reported missing from the Huddersfield area yesterday, prompting officers to issue an appeal for information on her whereabouts.
The schoolgirl is described as white, 5ft 2in and of a slight build, with dark bobbed hair.
She was wearing grey tight jeans, black trainers, a black Adidas hoodie and a pink blouse when she was last seen.
Police said Shannon is also known to have links to the Wakefield area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the force via 101, quoting log 1431 of November 27.