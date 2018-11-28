Missing Huddersfield girl, 15, has links to Wakefield area

Police in West Yorkshire have asked for the public's help as they search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shannon Drury was reported missing from the Huddersfield area yesterday, prompting officers to issue an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Also in news: Huddersfield police investigate assault on Syrian refugee, 15, after video goes viral



The schoolgirl is described as white, 5ft 2in and of a slight build, with dark bobbed hair.

She was wearing grey tight jeans, black trainers, a black Adidas hoodie and a pink blouse when she was last seen.

Police said Shannon is also known to have links to the Wakefield area.

Also in news: Former inmate takes stand during Wakefield prison officer sex trial



Anyone with information is asked to call the force via 101, quoting log 1431 of November 27.