POLICE have thanked the public for their help after a missing 50-year-old Huddersfield man was found.

Anthony Secker was found in the Grange Moor area of Huddersfield this morning (Tues Feb 20) and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Members of the public and local partners are thanked for their assistance."

Police had launched a missing person appeal yesterday. (Mon Feb 19)