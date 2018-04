A 12-year-old girl who went missing yesterday has been found after a police search.

Humberside Police appealed for information about the whereabouts of Nicole Littlewood, who had not been seen since yesterday in the Anlaby Road area of Hull.

A police spokesperson said: "We are pleased to share that Nicole Littlewood, reported missing yesterday, has been found safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who supported our search by sharing our appeals."