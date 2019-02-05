Police searching for missing student Libby Squire have said they are following up a number of lines of inquiry, including reports that a neighbour heard a "blood-curdling" scream on the night she disappeared.

Humberside Police said they have received hundreds of calls since the 21-year-old University of Hull student was reported missing from the city in the early hours of Friday morning and are taking statements from people living in the area she was last seen.

Missing 21-year-old student Libby Squire.

Miss Squire was dropped off in a taxi near her home on Wellesley Avenue at around 11.29pm on Thursday and was seen 10 minutes later on CCTV near a bench on Beverley Road, where a motorist stopped to offer her help.

She is believed to have been in this area until around 12.09am on Friday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a woman living in a street close to Miss Squire's home heard a scream which she said "sounded like someone being attacked".

A police spokeswoman said: "We have received hundreds of calls from members of the public offering information and their assistance, and we are extremely grateful for everyone's help.

Police search drains on Heathcote Street in Hull.

"Our house-to-house inquiries are continuing and we are visiting residents to speak to people and take statements as part of the ongoing investigation."

As the search entered its fifth day, officers from the police regional marine unit searched a pond at Oak Road Playing Fields, near to Miss Squire's home.

Four officers waded through the waist-deep water, using sticks to break the ice and search beneath the surface.

The spokeswoman said: "Our searches are ongoing again today for 21-year-old Libby, who's originally from High Wycombe, in Buckinghamshire.

"Hundreds of students, University of Hull staff, as well as members of the public, have been helping our officers since she was reported missing."

Police said they were supporting Miss Squire's parents, Russell and Lisa Squire, who spoke on Monday of their heartbreak at not knowing where their daughter is.

In an emotional appeal, Mrs Squire called her daughter her "darling pie" and said: "It is breaking my heart not knowing where you are."

Both parents urged Miss Squire to contact them.

Mrs Squire said: "We just want to know that you are safe. Please get in touch with us any way you can."

Mr Squire added: "We just want you home."

The family had previously said that the student's disappearance is "very out-of-character" and that she is a "very thoughtful and caring young woman who puts others before herself".

Police revealed on Monday that they had found Miss Squire's mobile phone at her home but that it had not helped to provide any information about where she went on Thursday night.

They said they had also obtained and viewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage to try to trace the student's movements and identify anyone who may be of interest to the investigation.

Police and Miss Squire's family urged anyone with information to come forward.

