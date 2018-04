Have your say

A man who was reported missing from his home in Hunmanby near Filey been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police launched an urgent appeal to trace 51-year-old Jan Vanee after he was reported missing last night (Tues April 17).

A police spokesman said: "The 51 year-old Hunmanby man, who was reported missing on the evening of Tuesday April 17, has been located safe and well following a North Yorkshire Police appeal. "