Missing Leeds boy found after he failed to return to home in Bramley

Police have thanked the public for their help after a missing 12-year-old Leeds boy was found.

Connor Morris was meant to return home at 9pm yesterday and was reported missing in the early hours of this morning.

His disappearance prompted extensive police enquiries overnight before a public appeal was issued.

In an update, West Yorkshire Police said: "We're pleased to confirm that missing 12-year-old boy Connor Morris has been found safe and well.

"Thanks to everyone who retweeted our appeal for information about his whereabouts."