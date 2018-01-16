Missing Leeds climber found injured in the Lake District

Have your say

A Leeds climber who went missing in the Lake District has been found after suffering a fall.

Search parties were alerted when Richard Cockerham, 29, failed to return to his car after setting off to scale Scafell Pike, England's highest mountain, on Sunday.

He had not contacted family or friends to say he had returned safely from the hike.

Cumbria Police confirmed that Richard was found on Tuesday morning after suffering a fall on the mountain.

The injured hiker was taken to hospital by air ambulance but is expected to make a full recovery.

The force has thanked those involved in the search and rescue operation.