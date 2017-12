A Leeds man who police were urgently trying to trace after he was reported missing has been found "safe and well".

Officers were concerned for the welfare of Jason Linskill, aged 37, from Wortley, who left home at about 5.30am this morning.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has since said: "Jason Linskill, from Leeds, who was reported missing earlier today, has now been found safe and well.

"We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal."