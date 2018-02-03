Missing Leeds man Jordan Hazelgrave is found

Have your say

A missing man has been found after police issued an urgent appeal to find out his whereabouts.

West Yorkshire Police said Jordan Hazelgrave, 27, was found last night in the Gipton area of Leeds.

They were concerned for his welfare after Mr Hazelgrave was last seen in Bramley yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman said: "A Leeds man who was previously the subject of a missing person appeal has been found overnight.

"Jordan Hazelgrave was located in the Gipton area of Leeds yesterday evening.

"The public and media are thanked for sharing an appeal for information about his whereabouts."