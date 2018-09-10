Missing Leeds woman Emily King may be in Hull or Bridlington

Police searching for a missing Leeds woman believe she may have travelled to Hull or Bridlington.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Emily King yesterday as searches for her continued.

Emily King, who aged 39 or 40 and also goes by the names Lindsey Elliott and Emily Quinn, was reported missing from Leeds on Saturday.

A similar appeal was later issued by Humberside Police, who said Emily may be in the West Hull area but could also have travelled to Bridlington.

Emily is white and of a large build, with short, mustard yellow hair.

She may be wearing a black wig with black glasses or a long, purple wig.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1661 of September 8.

If calling Humberside Police instead, quote log 590 080918.