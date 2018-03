POLICE have thanked the public for their help during the search for a missing 31-year-old woman from Leeds.

Rachel Futers, who lives in the Chapeltown area of the city, had last been seen at around 12.30pm on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police issued a public appeal yesterday amid concerns for her welfare.

In an update this morning, the force tweeted: “Rachel Futers who was the subject of an earlier missing persons appeal has been found safe and well. Thanks for sharing.”