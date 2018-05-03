Missing man search moves to York

Police searching for a man missing from Thirsk are concentrating investigations on York after several reported sightings in the city.

Paul Parvin, 52, from Sessay near Thirsk, left his home at around 9pm on Monday April 30 and has not been seen since.

Officers believe he may have travelled to York, after reports of potential sightings, and are appealing to accommodation providers including hotels, guest houses, hostels and pubs to contact them if they believe Paul may be staying with them.

Insp Geoff Crocker of North Yorkshire Police appealed directly to Paul to get in touch. He said: “Paul, the police and your family are very concerned about you and want to know that you are safe. If you read or hear this appeal, please contact your family, friends or the police and let us know that you are ok. If you prefer, you can contact the missing people charity on 116 000 and let them know in confidence.”

Paul is described as white, 5’11” with short but wavy, black, greying hair and a short beard/stubble. He is believed to be wearing a plain black baseball cap, a red and black checked lumberjack style shirt, black denim jeans and short black boots. He is also possibly wearing a three quarter length olive/khaki green coat with a fleece lining and hood.

Anyone with any information that could help the search for Paul is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.