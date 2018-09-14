Missing person: North Yorkshire Police believe Barlby man Antony Hargreaves could be in the Humber region

Police searching for a Barlby man who has been missing for over a week say that he may have been moving around the area.

North Yorkshire Police today issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of Antony Hargreaves, who has gone missing from a village near Selby.

Mr Hargreaves was last seen by friends and neighbours on Thursday, September 6.

A police spokesman said: "Antony Hargreaves, 53, is from Barlby but officers believe he may have been moving around the area and could be in Humberside.

"Police have been carrying out enquiries and are becoming concerned for his welfare, so are asking the public to report any sightings."

Mr Hargreaves is described as white, 5ft 7in and heavily built. He has blue eyes and short, brown hair.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Hargreaves or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12180170947.