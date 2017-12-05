Missing: Police concerned for Hull teenager

Police say they are worried about the welfare of a 15-year-old girl who has not been seen since the weekend.

Humberside Police say that Kacey Herron was last seen leaving a friend's house in Bransholme around 8pm on Sunday on her way to her sister's house on Tenterden Close.

It's thought she doesn't have a mobile phone with her or any money.

Kasey is white, five feet four inches, with long dark hair that she sometimes wears in a bun. She was wearing a dark "Parker" jacket with a fur collar, and black trainers.

If you have seen Kasey or know where she is, call 101 quoting log 502 of 04/11/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.