MISSING: Police in Leeds appeal for information over missing school-girl

A teenager has been reported missing after failing to come home from school yesterday.

West Yorkshire Police say that Alexandra Gaziova was reported missing at 7.10pm last night. (Friday)

She was last seen leaving Leeds City College at about 2.45pm yesterday and is described as white, five feet, two inches, slim with black hair.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing black shoes, black trousers a black shirt and a red jacket.

DS Laura Brearley of Leeds District CID, said: “We are conducting a number for enquiries to find Alexandra in the Leeds area and are very concerned for her, as are her family, as her disappearance is out of character.

“I would urge anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact the Special Operations Room at Elland Road Police station on 101 referencing police log 1578 of December 1.”