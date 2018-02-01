Missing Sheffield schoolboy found safe

A Sheffield schoolboy missing overnight has been found safe today.

Jared Buxton, aged 15, disappeared after leaving the Fulmere Road area of Parson Cross at 6.30pm yesterday.

He was missing overnight and this morning, leading to police officers issuing an 'urgent' appeal for help to find him this afternoon.

It has just been confirmed over the last few minutes that Jared was found safe in Ecclesfield.

No other details have yet been released.