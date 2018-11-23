Missing woman Carly Dodson last seen at St James's Hospital in Leeds

Police are urgently appealing for information to find a "very vulnerable" missing woman.

Carly Dodson, 29, was last seen at St James's Hospital in Burmantofts, Leeds, at about 11am this morning and police have "growing concerns for her welfare".

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall with light brown/blonde hair and was last seen wearing clothes which included a long-sleeved white top.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Watts of Leeds District CID, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Carly as she is very vulnerable and would ask anyone who sees or has information about her to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 1026 of November 23.”