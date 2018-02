A missing ten-year-old boy has been round safe and well after police launched an urgent appeal to trace him.

Police were concerned for the welfare of Zachariah Mcguirk, from Scarborough, who had not been seen since 6pm yesterday in the seaside town.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Missing ten-year-old Zachariah Mcguirk from Scarborough has been found safe and well. Thank you all who supported our appeal."