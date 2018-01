Men with possible links to South Yorkshire are being hunted over the theft of mobile phones worth £3,700.

The five phones were stolen from the Carphone Warehouse store in Lincoln on Saturday, December December 9.

Police officers want to trace this man

Detectives believe the culprits could have links to South Yorkshire.

They have issued CCTV images of two men who they believe could hold vital information.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident 125 of December 9.