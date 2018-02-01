Mobility scooter and car crashed near The Commercial pub in Pudsey

A man riding a mobility scooter in Leeds has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with car.

Police were called to the scene near The Commercial pub in Pudsey at around 11.20am today.

It was reported that the road outside the pub on Chapeltown/Greenside was blocked or partially blocked as a result.

A spokesman said the man on the scooter had been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries was not yet clear.

The driver of the Skoda Fabia involved stopped at the scene and has spoken to officers.