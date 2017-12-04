Modern day farm workhorses that pack power

When you’re in a tight spot you need to think in a versatile manner, it doesn’t matter whether your predicament is of a logistical nature or you’re trying to box clever.

Fortunately for farmers who often have to work in difficult spots the addition to the farm machinery artillery around 40 years ago – the telehandler – proved a masterstroke.

Four decades on and the machine family that includes wheeled loaders and telescopic handlers sees them as the everyday workhorses on farms throughout the UK.

Ripon Farm Services, one of Yorkshire’s leading farm machinery dealerships, with branches throughout the county, has recently acquired the Kramer franchise for the north of England having taken over the business of Kevin Walker On Site Plant Services Ltd.

“It’s a great fit for us,” says Geoff Brown managing director of Ripon Farm Services. “We had always seen Kramer as a major force and a brilliant brand so when the opportunity came to buy the company that Kevin had run we were delighted to step in. We began selling Kramer on July 1 and have had a flying start selling over 40 machines.

“Credit should go to those who were involved in the existing business. All Kevin’s team transferred over. Continuity is important and we pride ourselves on service and parts back-up.

“‘There are ten models in the Kramer telehandler range with the smallest being the KT276 capable of handling up to 2.7 tonnes and with a reach of six metres. The largest machine is the KT559 handling up to 5.5 tonnes and with a reach of nine metres.”

Steve Platts, Ripon Farm Services’ sales manager tells of how Kramer is bringing about another development in their business: “We’re getting significant interest in Kramer through all our outlets from livestock farmers to grain merchants constantly loading lorries. We are about to open our latest centre at Thornton Road Industrial Estate in Pickering.

“Kramer wheeled loaders are the only loaders, or loading shovels as some farmers still like to call them, that have four-wheel steer. This has given them a unique niche in the market with small stock farmers whose farms have narrow passageways.”

Nigel Richardson is Kramer brand manager at Ripon Farm Services. He is in his 11th year with Kramer having worked alongside Kevin and explains just how important a role the wheeled loader plays for many stock farmers.

“We’ve found that farmers have often built their operation around their Kramer. Because of the expense involved in putting up new buildings they’ve gone for the alternative of having a machine that can get in and out easily. On some farms the only machine a farmer will ever buy new is a wheeled loader or telehandler. That’s how important they are.”

Ripon Farm Services will feature the whole Kramer range at their annual two-day event at the Great Yorkshire Showground on January 10-11, 2018 and at YAMS Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show at York Auction Centre, Murton on Wednesday, February 7.