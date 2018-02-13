Modular homes firm Ilke to create 150 jobs in Harrogate

Modular homes business Ilke is creating 150 new jobs at its first factory in Harrogate.

The business has plans to deliver 2,000 modular homes a year, in an effort to help solve the UK’s housing shortage and wants to grow staff numbers to 800 over the next three years.

With operations due to commence at the new 25,000 square metre factory in March, the jobs will initially consist of 100 people in the manufacturing and supply chain team, supported and enabled by a large team of designers, engineers and other professionals. The manufacturing team is expected to grow to around 300 over the next 12 months.

Commenting on the announcement, Business Secretary Greg Clark said: “Ilke Homes’ new factory in Harrogate will use innovative off-site manufacturing to build modular affordable homes, creating high quality jobs and contributing to the Industrial Strategy’s bold plan of action when it comes to infrastructure and housing. This includes an investment of £866m through the Housing Infrastructure Fund into local projects that will get 200,000 houses off the ground.”

Björn Conway, chief executive of ilke Homes said: “We’re pleased to be able to create high quality jobs in Yorkshire, including a new type of manufacturing role for the local construction industry. Our culture at ilke Homes will be very collaborative – the design engineering team will be hands on, working with the manufacturing team in the factory to solve issues and deliver a product that is not only truly cost effective, but also meets the needs of modern living.

“We’re passionate about having a diverse team at ilke Homes and will offer flexible working arrangements to suit all our employees, whether that’s to fit around the school run or just to maintain a great work - life balance.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and getting to know our new team members.”

Helen Charlesworth, HR Manager at ilke Homes added: “This isn’t your typical construction job so we’re accepting applicants from a variety of career paths – in fact only 30 per cent of applicants so far have come from a property background. “The roles provide a chance for people to try a new career, gaining new experience and skills. The key element for us is a shared passion and ethos in what we’re looking to achieve with ilke homes.”