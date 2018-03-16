MOJO's Harrogate launch night to aid children's charity

Doors are set to open at one of Harrogates newest bars with a launch night asking guests to put their hands in their pockets for charity.

Taking place at MOJO's new home on Parliament Street on Friday April, 20, a conscience bar is to be run until midnight in aid of Physcap.

By paying what they feel is fair guests will be supporting the Yorkshire based children's charity, whose support for families includes purchasing specialist equipment and therapy for those with physical and mental disabilities.

Creative Director for Mojo, Mal Evans said: "I spent my formative years in Harrogate, honing my liquor skills and mixing great drinks, so I have a real soft spot for this town. This makes it a natural location for the latest MOJO venue, amongst a great independent and live music scene.

"The launch will be the usual Mojo party and having a conscience bar for Physcap was an obvious choice. They are a local grass-roots charity, run entirely by volunteers and so all funds raised go directly to the children who need them. We’re expecting guests to put their hands in their pockets for this great charity and will know if they haven’t - so be warned!”

Combining an American dive bar vibe with rock n’ roll music from the last six decades MOJO has continued to spread across England since it's flagship bar was started in Leeds 22 years ago. It has since opened branches in Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham.

It's newest in Harrogate is spread across a ground level and mezzanine, with a second 'floor Rhum Room' which was introduced at the flagship Leeds bar as a quieter area.

Once open the bar is expected to operate from 11.30am to 4am every night according to the company.