Money raised to fly Sheffield dad-of-two home from Benidorm after shock death on stag weekend

Over £5,000 has been raised to pay for a Sheffield dad-of-two to be flown home from Benidorm after he died on a stag weekend.

Lee Okrasa, from Wisewood, died in the Spanish holiday resort of Benidorm on Sunday during a stag weekend with a group of friends.

Details of the circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been released but an online appeal for help to pay for repatriation costs was launched after it was discovered that Lee did not have travel insurance.

Friends rallied round and in the space of 24 hours over £5,600 was raised towards the costs.

Lee's partner Lindsay, posting on the online fundraising page, said: "I miss him so much and I can’t express the devastation I feel but your kind words and generosity are so kind. Thank you to each and every one of you."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing assistance to the family of a British man who died on June 17 in Benidorm."

Visit www.gofundme.com/lee-okrasa to donate.