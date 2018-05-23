'Monster' given 35-year sentence for sickening abuse of boys and girls in Leeds

A paedophile is facing the rest of his life in prison after being handed a 35-year sentence for the horrific sex abuse of boys and girls.

A court heard David Moseley's victims were left "haunted" after being subjected to cruel and degrading abuse during the 1970s and 1980s.

David Moseley has been jailed for 35 years

Victims, all now adults, wept in the public gallery at Leeds Crown Court as the 59-year-old was handed an extended prison sentence.

A judge told Moseley he posed a serious danger to children.

Moseley was found guilty of 24 sex offences, including two of rape, committed against two boys and three girls.

He pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children.

Prosecutor Mark McKone read statements on behalf of the victims to the court.

They described the years of psychological harm they have suffered after being subjected to humiliating and violent abuse.

One statement read: "I have suffered depression all my life. I have felt dirty for years.

"I carried on in the hope that justice would be done and this monster would be dealt with."

Another victim said: "He has robbed me of my life, my confidence, my innocence, my trust and my self esteem.

"For forty years he has been walking around with no consequences for his actions."

Moseley sat in the dock of the court shaking his head as the victim statements were read to the court.

Judge Christopher Batty told Moseley's barrister, Camille Morland: "While the impact of these terrible crimes were being brought in to the public domain...he managed to shake his head in disbelief and criticise the victim impact statements.

"He is not only showing no remorse but not compassion. I saw him at every stage and frankly I was sickened by it."

During the trial victims described how Moseley would also subject them to physical assaults and threaten to harm their relatives if they told anyone about the abuse.

The offences were committed in the south Leeds area.

Moseley, now of Allen Croft, Birkenshaw, was told he must serve a custodial term of 29 years, two thirds of which must be spent in custody.

He must serve a further six year period on licence.

Moseley was told he he would only be released from prison if the parole board no longer considered him a danger to the public.

Judge Batty added: "You are a cowardly, bully and a paedophile.

"You have no shame, no compassion, and no remorse.

"You robbed them of their childhoods. You damaged their lives forever."

Detective Inspector Ciaran Whoriskey, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “Moseley was responsible for an appalling catalogue of sexual abuse against children who were young and vulnerable and who he exploited for his own gratification.

“The significant sentence he has received shows how seriously offences of this nature are treated.

“We hope that knowing he has finally had to answer for his actions after all this time will help the victims and provide some reassurance to them.

“Our specialist safeguarding officers will continue to do everything they can to secure convictions against offenders like Moseley to get justice for victims and protect others from harm.”