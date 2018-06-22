'Monster' jailed for 12 years for rape and sexual abuse of children he lured to Doncaster golf course

A man lured three young children to a Doncaster golf course, where he filmed himself carrying out a string of sickening sex offences including the rape of a seven-year-old boy, a court heard.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, Judge Roger Thomas jailed Stephen Riley for 12-years, with an extended license period of three years passed due to the very serious risk of danger the 42-year-old is deemed to pose to the public.

The court heard how Riley's offending was finally brought to light on August 12 last year, when patrolling officers arrested him in connection with an unrelated burglary in the Conisbrough area, and found footage of the sex offences on a camcorder in his possession.

Police determined that the footage had actually been taken almost a year before on August 26, 2016.

"It shows an adult male who was recording approaching three young children, two male boys and a girl. He was then seen to encourage them to go to a nearby golf course," Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, told the court.

Riley's offending against the children took place during two periods during the course of the day, during which he raped one of the boys, who was just seven-years-old, exposed himself, forced two of the children to touch him sexually and touched himself in front the children.

Mr Bailey told the court how Riley continued to record throughout, and told the children, all of whom were under 10-years-old, that he was 'filming for CBBC'.

During examination of Riley's electronic devices, police found him to be in possession of child pornography, as well as covert footage Riley had taken of a number of children including two girls in a paddling pool.

The court heard how Riley seemingly took the footage of the two girls through a gap in the fence of their back garden, and subsequently asked them to remove their swimming costumes -which they refused to do.

When questioned by the police, Riley initially claimed he had nothing to do with the video footage and said he had bought new memory cards for his camcorder the day before he was apprehended by the police.

Riley finally admitted his wrong doing on the day of his trial when he pleaded guilty to 10 charges including rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, engaging in sexual activity in front of a child, making indecent images and possession of cannabis.

Defending, Katy Rafter, said: "Mercifully, the children involved at that time seemed to view the whole situation as a game. That doesn't, in any way, take away from the seriousness of what happened. Time will tell on whether there's any impact on the children beyond what they've already suffered."

In addition to his custodial sentence, Riley, of Ravenfield Street, Denaby Main, Doncaster was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life and was made the subject of an indeterminate sexual harm prevention order.

Sending him to prison, Judge Thomas told Riley: "Although you are somebody who hasn't been in trouble before with the courts, you are clearly someone who has an entrenched and unhealthy interest, sexually, in young children."

Speaking after the court hearing, the families of Riley's victims said they were happy with the length of sentence, and thanked investigating officer, DC Scott Barley, for his 'hard work' on the case.

The father of Riley's female victim added: "He's a monster, who needed to be locked up."