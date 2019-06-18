Moor Allerton's Johnny Lawrence is the new Yorkshire Seniors champion

MOOR ALLERTON'S Johnny Lawrence lifted the Yorkshire Seniors title at Garforth by three shots after scores of 74 71.

The 58-year-old former Yorkshire Mid Amateur champion, who has been playing golf since he was eight, dropped just two shots in his final round.

He went out in one-over 36 with eight pars on his card and coming home he offset a dropped shot at the 378-yard par-4 14th with a birdie at the previous hole, a 509-yard par-5.

Ian Backhouse, of Knaresborough, took runner-up spot by adding a 73 to his first-round 75, edging Fulford's Kevin Miller (76 73) into third place.

Lawrence was joint overnight leader alongside Andrew King, playing on his home course, Lindrick's Ian Clarke, John Macnamara (Rudding Park) and Andrew Clarke, of Baildon.

But the Yorkshire Seniors team stalwart, who plays off scratch, pulled clear to win the championship after a couple of unsuccessful attempts.

“The first round I was just hanging on in there, it was just survival. The course was playing long, it was playing tough.

“The greenkeeper and his staff have done a remarkable job to get the course in such shape to be able to play the tournament given all the rain we've had. It's been unbelievable.

“In the second round I tried to play stress-free golf, but that can sometimes be very difficult to do.”