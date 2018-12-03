Moor Allerton stabbing leaves man seriously injured in Leeds

A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back in Leeds.

The offence occurred in Deanswood View, Moor Allerton, at 11.15am on Sunday. (Dec 2)

Three men got out of a blue Mini and approached the victim, a 22-year-old old man.

Prison officers jailed over 'punishment beating' of 17-year-old at Wetherby Young Offenders' Institution

He ran off but was stabbed, resulting in serious injuries to his back and hands which were not life threatening, police said.

Officers said he is till receiving treatment in hospital tonight.

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180603723.

Hundreds of criminals with sex offences, drug and violence convictions apply to drive taxis in Leeds